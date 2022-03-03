Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE GNK opened at $20.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,614 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $31,811.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $26,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,012 shares of company stock worth $631,142 in the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,212.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 78,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 43,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,074 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 121,746 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 45.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 98,353 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

