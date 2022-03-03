Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.71

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 2219313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.
GXE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gear Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.97. The stock has a market cap of C$408.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24.
Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
