Gary Wimberly Purchases 399 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $106.21 on Thursday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.99 and a 200-day moving average of $119.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 117.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 292,383 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at $34,806,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $596,498,000 after purchasing an additional 209,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 91.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 378,638 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after purchasing an additional 180,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

