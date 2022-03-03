Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45,685 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 553.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on IT. Barclays upped their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

IT opened at $283.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.59. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.18 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $567,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,481 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.