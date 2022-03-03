Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6,990.00

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6,990 ($93.79) and last traded at GBX 7,050 ($94.59), with a volume of 89853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,330 ($98.35).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £125 ($167.72) target price on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,493.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,797.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 20.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of GBX 65 ($0.87) per share. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

