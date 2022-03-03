GAMEE Trading 4.6% Higher This Week (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges. GAMEE has a market cap of $18.71 million and $4.53 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GAMEE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00042248 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.07 or 0.06713984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,777.16 or 0.99834415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00044002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002714 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,570,165 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.