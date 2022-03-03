Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $177.98

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 177.98 ($2.39) and traded as high as GBX 179.80 ($2.41). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.28), with a volume of 882,032 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GFRD. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.62) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 178.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 178.07. The firm has a market cap of £204.12 million and a P/E ratio of 26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

