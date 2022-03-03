G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,300 shares, a growth of 158.1% from the January 31st total of 152,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of GSQD stock remained flat at $$9.86 during trading hours on Thursday. 35,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,745. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89. G Squared Ascend I has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Get G Squared Ascend I alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSQD. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,172,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,754,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,115,000. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in G Squared Ascend I by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 249,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 45,092 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G Squared Ascend I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Squared Ascend I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.