G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,300 shares, a growth of 158.1% from the January 31st total of 152,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Shares of GSQD stock remained flat at $$9.86 during trading hours on Thursday. 35,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,745. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89. G Squared Ascend I has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $10.02.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSQD. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,172,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,754,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,115,000. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in G Squared Ascend I by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 249,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 45,092 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.
G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
