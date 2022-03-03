FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. Raised by Desjardins (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 27th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LUG. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark lowered their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.11.

TSE LUG opened at C$10.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.82 and a 52-week high of C$12.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.36. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.96.

In other news, Senior Officer Alessandro Bitelli sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total transaction of C$942,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,735,510. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$163,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$287,882.25.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

