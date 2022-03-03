FY2022 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Increased by Analyst

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research note issued on Sunday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $5.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.26. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins increased their target price on WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their target price on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$185.77.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$159.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$168.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$167.65. WSP Global has a one year low of C$114.48 and a one year high of C$187.94. The firm has a market cap of C$18.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50. Also, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$8,584,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,165,861.68. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,619,551.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

