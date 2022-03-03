FY2022 EPS Estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Raised by Analyst

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($9.61) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($10.06). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

RETA opened at $32.80 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

