FY2022 EPS Estimates for Clearway Energy, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clearway Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CWEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 315.91%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

