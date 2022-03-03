FY2021 EPS Estimates for Runway Growth Finance Corp Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) – B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Runway Growth Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.

Shares of RWAY opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 17,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129,977.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,283,175,982.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman acquired 11,080 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $149,358.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 624,451 shares of company stock worth $2,291,184,048.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,441,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

