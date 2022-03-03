Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes $66,000 Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 182.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.88.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $136.45 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

