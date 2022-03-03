Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes $57,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DKS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 in the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $111.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.76 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

