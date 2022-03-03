Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $76.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average of $83.37. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

