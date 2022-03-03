Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $94,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.43 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $270.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,583 shares of company stock worth $20,678,423 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

