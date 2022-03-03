Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys New Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

