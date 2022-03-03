Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires New Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 41.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 29,670 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 109.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 16,211 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,567.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. StockNews.com raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $28.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74.

In other news, CFO Brian Larose acquired 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

