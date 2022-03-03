Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO Sells $22,940.00 in Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $22,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, John Valliant sold 2,500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $18,525.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, John Valliant sold 4,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $32,185.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, John Valliant sold 1,700 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $13,566.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $104,958.00.

FUSN stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $323.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of -1.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 30,003 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 125,141 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

