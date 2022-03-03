Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. ING Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($68.54) to €60.00 ($67.42) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

CCEP opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $63.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

