Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 114.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 251.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

NYSE:LH opened at $270.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $230.89 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.71 and a 200-day moving average of $287.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.