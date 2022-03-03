Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Equinix by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,514,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Equinix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Equinix by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,158 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.42, for a total transaction of $812,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,858 shares of company stock worth $23,638,454. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX opened at $709.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $737.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $786.97. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.06, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $846.35.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

