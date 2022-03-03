Fulton Bank N.A. Has $379,000 Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,481,378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,543,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,826,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.36.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $480.84 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $375.49 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

