Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 374 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,549 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $48.12 on Thursday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

