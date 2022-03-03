Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Down 7.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) fell 7.2% on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $16.50 to $15.00. The company traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.90. 154,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,066,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,217,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 62.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 436.4% during the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,394,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,548 shares during the period. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

