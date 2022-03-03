FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Trading 0.6% Higher

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.45. 52 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,872,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

