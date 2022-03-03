FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

FREY traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.12. 557,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,181. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.05. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at about $880,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in FREYR Battery by 5,697.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 75,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at about $727,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 51.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FREY. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

