Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 700 ($9.39) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FRES. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.54) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.06) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.72) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 937.86 ($12.58).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 702.80 ($9.43) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 610.60 ($8.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 997.60 ($13.39). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 756.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 825.30.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.