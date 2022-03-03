Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Freshpet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of FRPT opened at $107.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.93 and a beta of 0.67. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $186.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 75.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 9.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

