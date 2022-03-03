Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FRE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($47.53) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($67.70) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €45.32 ($50.92).

FRE stock opened at €30.05 ($33.76) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.63. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($89.89).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

