Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,324 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,662 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 1.9% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $19,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after buying an additional 3,223,718 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,528,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 354,835 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.87.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,201 shares of company stock worth $14,435,389. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,318,709. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $49.55.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

