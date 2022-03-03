Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

FRHLF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.53. 19,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,495. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $12.01.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

