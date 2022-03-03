Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg Sells 39,045 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Stock

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 39,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.15, for a total value of $7,385,361.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $189.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.61. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.21 and a 12-month high of $195.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in American National Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,284,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,645,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American National Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American National Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,675 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in American National Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 456,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,269,000 after purchasing an additional 166,821 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American National Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

