Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg Sells 39,045 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Stock

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 39,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.15, for a total value of $7,385,361.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $189.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.61. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.21 and a 12-month high of $195.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.
About American National Group (Get Rating)
American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.
