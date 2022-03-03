Foundation Resource Management Inc. Purchases 5,034 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 5,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.37. The stock had a trading volume of 432,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,199,614. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

