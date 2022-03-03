Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $36.04 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 100.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829,735 shares during the period. Cameco makes up 3.5% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $36,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 508,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,962,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.34 and a beta of 0.81. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

