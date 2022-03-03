Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $13.77 Million Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 103.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,164,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,248 shares during the quarter. GrafTech International accounts for about 1.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $13,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,551,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,528,000 after buying an additional 1,682,493 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,342,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,050,000 after acquiring an additional 229,556 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,690,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,364,000 after buying an additional 269,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,107,000 after buying an additional 116,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,869,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after buying an additional 674,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GrafTech International stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,864. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 372.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.72%.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

