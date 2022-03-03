Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,903 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,219,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,812,993 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,436,846. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of -86.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

