Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Oppenheimer

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of FMTX stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $465.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.17. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $39.58.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd Shegog sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $55,618.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $51,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,585 shares of company stock valued at $328,461 in the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,070,000 after purchasing an additional 75,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,120,000 after purchasing an additional 302,780 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $18,042,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,474,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

