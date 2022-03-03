Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,122 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 80,011 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,975 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,151 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 73,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Ford Motor by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 142,727 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ford Motor stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,157,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.
In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
About Ford Motor (Get Rating)
Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.
