Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,122 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 80,011 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,975 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,151 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 73,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Ford Motor by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 142,727 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,157,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.