Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Foot Locker in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FL. Seaport Res Ptn cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. William Blair raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Foot Locker stock opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

