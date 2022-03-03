FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FONR opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $115.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.85. FONAR has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FONAR by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in FONAR by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in FONAR by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 76,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares during the period. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new stake in FONAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in FONAR by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

