Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.07. Focus Graphite shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 135,516 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.62 million and a P/E ratio of -4.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08.

Get Focus Graphite alerts:

Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.