FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 279.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 65,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 143.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 338,088 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 202.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Shares of ETWO stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 32,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $14.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

