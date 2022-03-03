FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 7,759 Shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) by 115.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Altitude Acquisition were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALTU. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 41.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $661,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $12,238,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALTU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.92. 863,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,870. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

