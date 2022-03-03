FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $356,000 in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after buying an additional 4,137,269 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at $47,202,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 71.3% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 3,814,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,436,000 after buying an additional 1,587,241 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 11.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,856,000 after buying an additional 1,383,688 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 209.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,970,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PBCT remained flat at $$20.54 during trading hours on Thursday. 131,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,015,671. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBCT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

About People's United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

