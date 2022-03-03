FNY Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tailwind Acquisition were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Tailwind Acquisition by 58.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 46.9% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,347,000 after purchasing an additional 598,403 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 38.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 358,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 100,324 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,582,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 625.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,088,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 938,728 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWND stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.86. 12,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,117. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.84. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

