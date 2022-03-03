FNY Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) by 6,106.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACB. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 126.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 16,852 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACB. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. CIBC reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Shares of NYSE ACB traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 60,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,850. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $714.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 167.83%. The company had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

