FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Growth Capital Acquisition by 8.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 128,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Growth Capital Acquisition by 110.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GCAC traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.99. 10,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,154. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.34.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

