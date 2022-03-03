FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 51.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,976,000 after purchasing an additional 728,446 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 3.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 947,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 1.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 719,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 135.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 345,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the third quarter worth $3,477,000. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ OEPW remained flat at $$9.75 on Thursday. 19,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,712. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.
One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on One Equity Partners Open Water I (OEPW)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.