FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 51.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,976,000 after purchasing an additional 728,446 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 3.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 947,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 1.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 719,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 135.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 345,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the third quarter worth $3,477,000. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OEPW remained flat at $$9.75 on Thursday. 19,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,712. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

